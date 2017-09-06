Rathore's surprise visit at JN Stadium

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup starting on October 6.

Rathore, the 2004 Athens Olympic silver medallist in double trap shooting, urged officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which maintains the stadium, to ensure the best facilities during football's marquee tournament.

"Surprise inspection of SAI @ JLN stadium. Known faces, offices. Good not good enough when best needed. Athletes first philosophy must prevail," Rathore tweeted.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here with a seating capacity of 60,000, will be responsible for hosting six group stage matches and two round of 16 fixtures in the U-17 World Cup scheduled from October 6 to 28.

--IANS

sam/in/vm