Rathore launches Rugby World Cup 2019 trophy tour

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday launched the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour in India, welcoming the Webb Ellis Cup to the capital.

This is the coveted trophy's first visit to India as part of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour, which is visiting 18 nations in the countdown to Japan 2019, the first Rugby World Cup to be played in Asia, according to the statement.

The event, hosted by former India rugby player and Indian film actor Rahul Bose, was attended by Secretary Sports MYAS Rahul Bhatnagar, Director General Sports Authority of India (SAI) Neelam Kapur, Secretary General IOA Rajeev Mehta.

Commenting on the development, Rathore said: "We are delighted to welcome the Webb Ellis Cup to India as the countdown to Rugby World Cup 2019 gets underway. We are happy to see India included within the 18 nations that will be visited by the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour and welcome World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper and his team to Delhi today as the programme of activity gets underway.

"Rugby has roots and history in India and we are seeing a growing interest in the game across the nation. I am sure that the Trophy Tour, will create further interest among the next generation of rugby players and fans in India as we prepare for the first Rugby World Cup in Asia at Japan 2019. I wish World Rugby and Rugby India the best for their endeavours," he added.

Rugby World Cup 2019 will take place in 12 host cities across Japan between September 20 to November 2, 2019.

--IANS

gau/bg