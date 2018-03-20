Rathore honours winners of Parliamentarians' rally

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore gave away trophies to the winners of the JK Tyre - Constitution Club of India Club Car Rally for Parliamentarians here.

Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey and his navigator Anu Dubey and Ishan Verma and navigator Ishita Verma bagged the top honours, winning the first prize in the Parliamentarians Category and in the Open category here on Monday evening.

Over 50 MPs, bureaucrats and various other dignitaries participated in memory of all the parliamentarians who lost their lives in road accidents.

"This is a very noble cause to promote road safety and responsible driving. I congratulate all the winners," Rathore said.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy finished third in the event.

--IANS

ajb/dg