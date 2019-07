A sea of devotees flocked to Odisha's Puri on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Amid loud chants of Jai Jagannath, devotees pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Enthusiasm among people was seen as they tried to catch glimpse of the deities on chariots. Rath Yatra was taken out in several parts of India. �Mela' was organised in Jharkhand's Ranchi on the occasion.