Rasika Dugal to do show on forgotten authors of India

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal aims to do a series on the forgotten authors of India and says it is important that their thoughts and stories be kept alive with the youth of the country.

"While preparing and promoting 'Manto', I realised that there are so many people who are eager to share what they have read and what resonated with them about 'Manto' and others who have been inspired to read 'Manto' after getting to know about the film

"There is a wealth of literature from that time, from 'Manto' and so many of his contemporaries - Ismat Chugtai, Krishan Chandar, Rajinder Singh Bedi and so many more. I think it is important that their thoughts and stories be kept alive with the youth," Rasika said in a statement.

The 33-year-old's latest big screen outing was in "Manto" alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

