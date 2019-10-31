Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Maharashtra Governor, CM flag off 'Run for Unity'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off 'Run for Unity' to mark 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. 'Run For Unity' is organised by the Centre across the country to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also known as the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Patel united 562 princely states in the country. The country observes his birth anniversary, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.