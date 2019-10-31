Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Amit Shah flags off 'Run For Unity' in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Run For Unity' at national stadium in New Delhi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. 'Run For Unity' is organised by the Centre across the country to mark birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also known as the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Patel united 562 princely states in the country. The country observes his birth anniversary, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. In 2014, the government declared his birthday, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).