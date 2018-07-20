Rashid's chances of Test comeback gain momentum

London, July 20 (IANS) England leg-spinner Adil Rashid's stunning form in white ball cricket could earn him a recall to Test cricket in the upcoming five-match Test rubber against India, starting August 1.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old Rashid last played Test cricket in the 2016 series against the Indians before being overlooked for the home series against South Africa and the West Indies as well as the subsequent Ashes tour.

England though have struggled to settle on a spinner this year, with all of Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Jack Leach and Dom Bess taking up the role at various points.

While the leggie has recently signed a white-ball-only deal with his county side Yorkshire, Rashid hasn't completely ruled out a return to the longest format if given a chance.

"At this moment in time I'm just concentrating on white-ball cricket. But in the meantime if something comes about I'll be happy," Rashid, who has 38 wickets from 10 Tests, was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Hailing the leg-spinner's brilliant form in limited overs cricket, England head coach Trevor Bayliss cited white ball specialist Jos Buttler's case while backing Rashid's recall to the Test fold.

"This year is probably the best we've seen him bowl," Bayliss said of Rashid.

"He's bowled well in one-day cricket over the last few years, but his control and his consistency this year has been top class and probably the best I've seen him bowl since I've been here," he added.

Bayliss also said that it is entirely upto Rashid whether he wants to be back in the Test whites.

"That's a decision he's got to make. I'm not sure whether Ed Smith (the chief selector) had a chat with him or not. Could he get picked in the Test team on white-ball form? Well, it's already been proven this year it's happened once. So, look I'm sure he'll be up for discussion definitely," Bayliss said.

--IANS

tri/sed