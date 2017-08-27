Rashford comes on to keep Man United's winning record intact

Manchester, Aug 27 (IANS) Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini came off the bench for Manchester United to defeat a resolute Leicester City at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho's men maintained their perfect start to the English Premier League (EPL) campaign.

United have now scored 10 goals without reply so far this season and lead the Premier League heading into the international break, reports Efe.

The home team dominated proceedings throughout the first half but struggled to breakdown the visiting defense.

Despite enjoying 70 percent possession, United struggled to break the Leicester defense down. When they did, they found goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in fine form.

The son of United legend Peter tipped away a curling shot by Juan Mata, who also had a goal ruled offside after he pounced on a rebound from Romelu Lukaku's fierce shot.

United should have opened the scoring shortly after the break when Danny Simpson was ruled to have handled Anthony Martial's cross, but Lukaku was not accurate enough to beat Schmeichel from the penalty spot.

United's disappointing 6th place finish last season owed much to their frequent inability to convert draws into victories, particularly in home games against so-called weaker opposition.

As the second half wore on, some in the Old Trafford stands could be forgiven for fearing that United would again fail to make their superiority count.

Marcus Rashford's introduction quickly put those concerns to rest.

Having lost his starting place to Martial, the young Mancunian came on shortly after the hour mark to devastating effect.

Within three minutes, he had converted a chance from a corner that he himself had won to break the deadlock and calm any nerves that may have been mounting in the stands or the home dugout.

Mkhitaryan's corner was missed by everyone at the near post, and Rashford was on hand to steer the ball towards goal through Schmeichel.

As in United's previous two league games, taking the lead forced their opponents to show more ambition in search of an equalizer, which opened up more space for United to strike on the counter attack late on.

That was the case once again on Saturday, with Rashford combining with United's other two substitutes to secure the three points.

Jesse Lingard was played in by Rashford after making a clever run in behind the Leicester back line, before he cut inside and fired the ball across the face of goal where Marouane Fellaini was on hand to knee it home from close range.

Replays showed that the Belgian was marginally offside, but the second goal was no more than the home side deserved.

After the free-scoring affairs in the opening two games of this season in which United put four past West Ham and Swansea, Jose Mourinho was pleased with the resilience and persistence his team showed in breaking down "the blue wall" Leicester had put up.

"If I have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say solid. All the players are motivated. They are on the bench waiting for a chance", he said.

--IANS

sam/mr