Rare Mandarin Duck Spotted in Arunachal Pradesh After Being Sighted in Assam Last Month

While we humans take matters of borders and nationality extremely seriously, the rest of the animal kingdom don’t really bother with such things. Sure, animals have territories, for instance, where one opposing lion pride cannot hunt in the territory claimer’s hunting grounds, but most of the time, the world is free. This is especially true for birds. While land-based animals do have the limitation of travelling, birds can go anywhere, as seen in the yearly nomadic patterns of migratory birds.

Forgetting the invisible borders drawn by humans, a Mandarin duck was recently spotted in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district in February 2021. It has been spotted again in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dirang Valley. The duck has historical impact in Japanese and Chinese cultures including art and designs.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shared a short clip on Twitter featuring this exotic bird. The mandarin duck is quite unique as it is a perching bird. It is a native of East Palearctic; mostly found in North Asia (China, Japan, Korea, and Russia). The bird’s scientific name is Aix galericulata.

They were first discovered in 1758 by Swedish botanist, physicianand zoologist, Carl Linnaeus. The male of the species is often referred to as “the most beautiful duck in the world.” It features teal and orange plumes and striking colours to form a shape that looks almost painted to perfection. The birds mate in shallow lakes in spring, which is why they migrate to warmer places.

But their survival is threatened due to habitat loss, predatory animals, and human interventions. Its Asian populations dwindled to less than 1,000 pairs in China, and around 7,000 in Japan.

They were then taken to Western Europe and bred in places like London, Dublin, and even parts of USA.This is what makes this sighting extremely rare and opportune. The bird was last seen in 1902; nearly 120 years ago in Maguri Beel by Madhab Gogoi.

India committed to conserve #wildlife!!! Mandarin duck, a migratory bird from Western Europe and USA visited Monpas of Dirang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, marking the successful coordinated conservation efforts of the Forest Dept. and locals. pic.twitter.com/KrLq2Bb7r7 — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) March 6, 2021

The ministry accompanied the video with a reminder that “India committed to conserve #wildlife!!!”