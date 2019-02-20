Rare Jewellery collection of Hyderabad Nizams' on display at National Museum in Delhi

An exhibition 'Jewels of India: The Nizam's Jewellery Collection' displayed 173 jewels and jewellery from collection of Nizams of Hyderabad held at the National Museum in New Delhi. Jacob diamond weighing 184.75 carats, one of the largest in world, has also been exhibited in the exhibition. It is the third such exhibition of such rare and precious gems and jewels belonging to the period ranging from 18th century to the early 20th century. The last time the jewels were displayed was in 2007. A portfolio on the Nizam's jewellery collection and a booklet were also released on the occasion. The first exhibition was held in 2001, in which 173 objects were put on display. The second exhibition was held from September 26-December 30, 2007. The exhibition will remain open for public viewing from February 19, 2019 to May 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM