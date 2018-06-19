Rapping is an art, should be taken seriously: Badshah

Bollywood's rapper Badshah will be one of the judges of the reality show, 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'. He has delivered many hit songs throughout his career, including 'Chull', 'Saturday Saturday' and 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding'. During an interaction with the media he said, "Rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India and this misconception should change. That is one of the main reasons why I have chosen to be a judge on the show. But apart from that, I'm here to have fun as well, and have a better connection with the audience, you know the reach of television, it is quite wide."