Rapper Meek Mill arrested for riding illegal dirt bike

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 20 (ANI): American hip-hop artist Meek Mill has been reportedly arrested for riding illegal dirt bike.

According to the police, Mill has been arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment for riding an illegal dirt bike through New York City streets.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose original name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman St., police said.

Mill made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 17, reports news.com.au.

The rapper also posted his pictures and videos on Instagram popping wheelies on the dirt bike.

According to his Instagram posts by fans, the 'All Eyes on You' hit-maker turned on his livestream when police detained him the next day.

The dirt bike photos could no longer be seen on Mill's Instagram account.

His lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said the 'All Eyes on You' hit-maker has been singled out because of his celebrity status and if Mill's name had been John Smith, "he wouldn't even have been arrested". (ANI)