Rapid execution of infra projs even during pandemic for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Demonstrating its resolve to build a strong infrastructure for a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has executed major projects even during the pandemic and ensured their completion, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Kovind said for modernising country's infrastructure, the government is also working on the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) worth over Rs 110 lakh crore.

'My Government believes that building modern infrastructure will serve as a strong foundation for a new and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Rapid execution of major infrastructure projects and their completion, even during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrates our resolve,' the President said.

Be it the submarine optical fibre cable from Chennai to Port Blair, the Atal Tunnel or the Char Dham Road Project, the country has been forging ahead with developmental work.

The President said along with 'NIP' worth over Rs 110 lakh crore, work on six new expressways and 18 new access-controlled corridors under the Bharatmala Pariyojana is in progress.

He said sections of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors have been dedicated to the nation a few days back.

'Along with promoting industrialisation in Eastern India, this freight corridor will also reduce unnecessary delays during transit,' Kovind said.

He also mentioned the recently launched seaplane service between Kevadia and Sabarmati River Front besides Ferry Service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat, saying it will lend a new dimension to water transport in India.

'Embodying the pride of having the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, Kevadia is now connected with direct trains from many cities of the country,' the President said.

Asserting that massive investment is being made in urban infrastructure, he said, 'More than 1 crore houses had been sanctioned for the poor in cities, of which about 40 lakh houses have already been constructed'.

A few days back, work on the construction of houses based on modern technology has also been started in six cities of the country, he said.

'Urban infrastructure linked to connectivity is also a priority for the Government. Today, metro rail service has been rolled out in 27 cities. Only a few days back, driverless metro train was also operationalised on one of the routes of Delhi Metro,' the President said.

The public transport system in cities is being improved by building Regional Rapid Transit System, Kovind said, adding expansion of common mobility card will facilitate travel in various cities across the country. PTI NAM BAL