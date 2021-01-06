UP Rape Shocker: 50-Year-Old Woman Gangraped, Murdered; Her Private Parts Injured, Ribs & Legs Broken, Lungs Attacked With Heavy Object, Reveals Post-Mortem Report

Lucknow, January 6: In a shocking incident of sexual assault and brutality, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a place of worship in a village in UP’s Budaun district. According to reports, the tragic incident took place on Sunday night.

Locals of the village alleged that around 12 am, a car rider and two other men escaped, leaving the woman bleeding. She succumbed to her injuries. As per reports, the accused had taken the victim to Chandausi for treatment in their car. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged, Families Told Not to Hold Public Cremation or Burial.

The post-mortem report revealed that the woman received fatal injuries in her private parts. The woman's rib and leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. Severe bleeding was also reported.

The police have registered a case of murder and gang rape and have also formed four teams to catch the accused namely, Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal. No arrests have been made yet.

The chilling manner in which the woman was assaulted brings back memories of the Nirbhaya rape case in the national capital.