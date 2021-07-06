Rape Outbreak in Delhi amid Covid: 1.5 Times More Cases till June 15 than in First Half of 2020

At a time when India was fighting the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, crimes against women in the national capital were rising, data from the Delhi police shows. In the first half of 2021, the city reported 1.5 times more rape cases compared to the same period last year. In addition, cases of cruelty by husbands and in-laws more than doubled from the previous year, as per the official data analysed by CNN-News18.

Up to June 15, the national capital reported 833 rape cases this year. During the same period in 2020, the city recorded 580 rape cases, the data shows.

Further, the city reported 824 cases of cruelty by husbands and in-laws in 2020 up to June 15. This year, such cases have increased to 1,712.

The cases of “assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty” have increased by more than 39 per cent. The police recorded 735 such cases in 2020 (up to June 15). This year, they increased to 1,022 cases during the same period.

The kidnapping of women in Delhi also surged during the period by nearly 55 per cent. While 1,026 kidnapping cases were registered in 2020 in the city, in 2021, this had increased to 1,580.

Similarly, cases of abduction increased by more than three times – from 46 in 2020 to 159 in 2021.

While crimes against women increased in 2021, there is a decline in heinous offences in the city – from 2,436 in 2020 to 2,315 in 2021 (up to June 15). The drop was mainly due to a reduction in riot and murder cases. From 226 cases of murder in 2020, this year 196 had been reported up to June 15.

The cases of riots dropped from 681 in 2020 to 35 this year. It is important to mention that Delhi witnessed one of the worst instances of communal violence in February 2020. Most of the riot cases were related to that.

Along with rape, heinous crimes such as dacoity, attempt to murder and robbery have also increased this year.

Up to June 15, seven cases of dacoity were reported in Delhi this year. In 2020 four such cases were reported. Similarly, the cases of attempt to murder have increased from 236 to 295.

Also, 942 cases of robbery were reported in the first half of this year. Last year, until June 15, only 701 cases were registered under this category.

The year 2021 has also seen increased cases of snatching, motor vehicle and house theft, burglary and fatal and non-fatal accidents than the first half of last year.

Entire 2020 was a little better when compared to the last several years in terms of crime against women. In 2020, for the first time, all types of crimes against women had reduced. Delhi reported 1,699 cases of rape in 2020. Between 2015 and 2019, the city had reported more than 2,100 cases of rape each year.

In 2020, the national capital recorded 2,186 cases of “assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty”. This was the lowest since 2013. Similarly, 2,557 cases of cruelty by husband and in-laws were recorded in 2020 – also the lowest since 2013. The cases of kidnapping (2,761) and abduction (177) of women were also the lowest in 2020 since 2013.

