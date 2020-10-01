‘Rape Dead Muslim Women’ Remark Falsely Linked to Yogi Adityanath

A video in which Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee can be heard stating that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that they will rape dead Muslim women is being shared on social media.

While a remark was made on similar lines, it was made by a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader in a rally in UP’s Siddharth Nagar in 2007-08. It is noteworthy that Yogi can be seen sharing the stage with him.

CLAIM

In the nearly 7-minute video, Banerjee can be heard saying, “Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of a state, perhaps one of the biggest states in the country, said we will rape Muslim women after getting them out of their graves.”

The video is being shared with the claim: “BJP Bhakt Sushil Pandit got bashed by a youth.”

Several Facebook users have shared the video with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had shared the video of his speech in February. He did accuse Yogi Adityanath of making a remark, ‘We will take Muslim women out of graves and rape them.”

Now let’s see if Yogi actually made this remark as claimed by Banerjee.

We found an article published in The Wire that mentioned that a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader, who shared the stage with Yogi Adityanath in a Hindu Chetna rally in Siddharth Nagar had “called for the rape of dead Muslim women dug out from graves.”

