Rape accused Soumyajit Ghosh dropped from Ultimate Table Tennis

Twenty-five-year old Raj Mondal has replaced Soumyajit Ghosh in the upcoming Player Draft for the second season of Ultimate Table Tennis to be played in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata from June 14 to July 1. The organisers of the franchise-based table tennis league made this announcement on Monday, a couple of days after the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) decided to provisionally suspended the Olympian paddler pending investigations into rape charges leveled by a girl in Kolkata against him. Ghosh has also been dropped from India's Commonwealth Games squad and placed under provisional suspension.