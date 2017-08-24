Raonic becomes latest tennis star to miss US Open

New York, Aug 24 (IANS) Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic announced on Thursday that he would be withdrawing from the upcoming US Open due to an injury.

The world No.11 had to miss the Cincinnati Open because of an injury in his left wrist that is now forcing him to pull out of the fourth and last Grand Slam tournament of the year, which is to kick off on August 28, reports Efe.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me," Raonic said via Facebook.

"However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event."

"Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can," he added.

Raonic, who never got past the last 16 in six appearances at Flushing Meadows, was the next in a series of big names that dropped out of the US Open.

Serb Novak Djokovic put an end to his season due to an injury, Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka was forced to quit for the rest of the season after he had to undergo knee surgery and former world number 1 Belarusian Victoria Azarenka is set to miss the tournament due to personal issues.

--IANS

pur/bg