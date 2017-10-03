After Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji avatar, Raza Murad shares his 'Padmavati' look

After Ranveer Singh shared his Alauddin Khilji look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, 'Padmavati' on Twitter, fans went berserk over his unbelievable look. But that's not all. Few hours later, veteran actor, Raza Murad, who is a part of 'Padmavati' too, shared his look from the film. The actor will be playing the role of Jallaudin Khilji in the film. Jalauddin Khilji was the first ruler of the Khilji dynasty in India. However, his character is important because it adds to the menace of Alauddin Khilji. History states that the emperor was killed by his son-in-law, Alauddin, who then replaced him on the throne. Incidentally, Raza had also locked horns with Ranveer in SLB's previous directorial, 'Bajirao Mastani'. 'Padmavati,' also starring Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari, is slated to release on December 1.