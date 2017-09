Ranveer Signh have been roped in to play former Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev and Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is producing the biopic says it is only actor Ranveer who can portray India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on screen. In 1983, India won it's first cricket World Cup against the West Indies. Dev served as the captain of the Indian cricket team then.