Ranveer Singh reveals his 'Haryana Hurricane' look from '83' on birthday

Celebrations turned double for fans of Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh, who rings in his 34th birthday today, as the actor treated fans with his first look from the film '83' as the 'Haryana Hurricane'. Putting all speculations to rest about the look of the actor from his upcoming film, Ranveer shared his first look as ace Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. In the picture, an intense Ranveer, sporting in a white jersey, is seen spinning the ball, depicting an uncanny resemblance with the former Indian skipper. Meanwhile, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to get into his character. As soon as the actor shared the look on social media, several stars from the fraternity were quick to congratulate the actor for the film as well as extended birthday wishes to the 34-year-old. '83' is based on Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983. It also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.