Actor Ranveer Singh is in the process of becoming the hurricane under the training of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev for the upcoming film 83 a Bollywood entertainer on Indias historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win Ranveer on Saturday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Dev The two can be seen sporting the Indian cricket teams blue jersey and can be seen talking to each other The cricketer seems to be giving some tips to the Gully Boy actor