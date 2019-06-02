Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne

Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. The Bollywood powerhouse is working hard to grace the role as Kapil Dev in the film. He has been seen meeting Dev and taking notes from the legend himself on several occasions. And now, to add more power to his character, Ranveer met another legend from the same era Sunil Gavaskar and Australian ace cricketer Shane Warne. The actor shared the picture of the meeting on Instagram. The film, '83' is based on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev who is credited with India's World Cup victory in 1983. He also served as Indian team's coach from 1999 to 2000. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.