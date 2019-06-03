Ranveer Singh meets Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards

Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', couldn't contain his excitement after meeting the legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards. The actor shared pictures featuring him with the cricketers on his Instagram account. Ranveer posed for a happy picture with the "God of cricket". He also shared another photo featuring him with "the incomparable sir" Vivian Richards. Earlier, Ranveer also met other legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne and shared pictures with them. The Bollywood powerhouse is leaving no stone unturned to get into his character. Some time back, he was seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence. Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer also shared pictures on Instagram. '83' is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.