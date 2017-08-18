Ranveer Singh Lost His Cool On His Security Personnel And Driver! Find Out Why – Exclusive

That Ranveer Singh works out at Mumbai’s Otter’s club is information known to all his ardent fans. Thanks to the regular pictures on the internet, where the actor is seen going in and coming out of the club. The club has become a sort of Mecca for Ranveer fans who know this is a fool-proof way to get a glimpse of their favourite star and also try their luck at clicking some pictures and selfies with the Padmavati star.

On one such day recently, a few fans of Ranveer gathered outside the club to see him. As he walked out, fans rushed to meet him and were seen asking for pictures. Quick on their feet, the club and actor’s security personnel and the driver stepped in to bar fans from coming too close to the star.

A media shutterbug at the venue shared the details of the incident with India.com. “Ranveer was visibly tired after his workout routine so when fans tried to meet him, his men were prompt at keeping the crowd away so that there is no delay caused and Ranveer can go home. However, he could see the excitement amongst fans and asked his men to let them come,” said our source.

Talking about how Ranveer gave his men a piece of his mind, the photographer further said, “He also got a little angry with his coterie for trying to stop fans from meeting him. Although tired and not looking his best, Ranveer stood there meeting fans, shaking hands with them and posing for pictures.”

The shutterbug also shared that this however is not the only time when RS has obliged fans. Check out some pictures of Ranveer Singh with his fans below.

Ranveer Singh taking a selfie with fans

Ranveer Singh with his fans

Ranveer Singh waving to his fans

Ranveer Singh with fans

“Ranveer is a people’s actor. He knows how to keep fans happy and so he doesn’t like to turn them down when they ask him for a picture. It’s amazing how he does it. Even when he is in a rush, he will spare a minute or two to quickly meet fans,” he shared.

Now, that’s a true-blue superstar in the making. What do you think? The actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati along with Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Post this, he will get on the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.