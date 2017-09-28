When Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev came in one frame!

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in to play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a Kabir Khan directed biopic based on the 1983 cricket World Cup that India won, looked suave in a Rahul Khanna Rohit Gandhi monochrome pinstripe suit at a event in Mumbai to relive the precious moments of 1983's iconic victory. The event was held in the presence of ex-cricketer and team India captain Kapil Dev and the entire World Cup winning team. Ranveer Singh also shared a couple of pictures, which show the kind of fun the actor had at an event. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of 'Padmavati' co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film will hit the screens on December 1.