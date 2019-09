The Film Federation of India announced on Saturday, Zoya Akhtar 's ' Gully Boy ' has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars this year. A total of 28 movies were in contention. The other Hindi movies which were in the fray include Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badla, Kesari, The Tashkent Files and some others.