Ranveer says he married the most beautiful girl in the world. Deepika cannot stop blushing

It has been more than a week since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married, yet the excitement around B-Town's favourite couple refuses to die down.

After their fairytale-esque Lake Como wedding, the couple returned to India and hosted a Bengaluru reception on November 21. Yesterday, Ranveer's sister Ritika, threw a bash for the two in Mumbai.

Ranveer was back with his eccentric outfits, and Deepika decided to go boho-chic for the event.

Videos and pictures from the merriment have surfaced on social media. In one video, Ranveer says that he has married the most beautiful girl in the world, and Deepika couldn't stop smiling. Ranveer also added that she "obliged him" by wearing her quirky outfit, and said that she looks like artist Frida Kahlo on acid.

Here are more videos from the event.

Ranveer will throw a bash for his close family and friends on November 28. On December 1, the two will host a star-studded reception for their friends from the film fraternity.

Ranveer and Deepika had two wedding ceremonies. On November 14, they got married according to Konkani rituals, and on November 15, they followed the Sindhi customs. Ranveer and Deepika's wedding was a private affair and only close family members were invited for the functions.

Ranveer and Deepika's romance bloomed on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. Though the couple preferred not to answer questions about their relationship, their social-media PDA and dinner dates spoke volumes. After keeping the media guessing for a while, in October, Ranveer and Deepika announced on social media that they would be tying the knot in November.

