Ranthambore Readies for Seasonal Shutdown, Hoteliers Under Stress

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown, most industries have come to a standstill while some are expected to remain affected for the next couple of years. The tourism industry of Rajasthan is no exception. One of the most visited national parks of India, the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, is one example. The national park, famous for its tiger-watching safaris, has been closed since mid-March.

Ranthambore’s seasonal shutdowns begins 30 June. Hoteliers remain helpless. The consequence of this sword hanging above their heads has left the hoteliers with no other option but to forcibly fire their staff.

Thus, more than 2,000 workers have been rendered unemployed according to the estimate given by the hoteliers spoken to by this citizen journalist.

Ranthambore is the highest-earning national park in India, with an average footfall of 4.25 lakh annually, as told to me by Dharmendra Khandal of Tiger Watch. His estimates put the tiger population of the park at 70.

Hoteliers’ Plight

The national park was reopened for tourists on 1 June, but footfall remains negligible. Pressures mount on hotel owners in Ramthambore.

"“I still can’t believe that the crisis has put off my ambitions in a single wave.” " - Surendra Singh of Bagh Dwar Camp

After running a leased property for four years, Singh ventured into his own project in November last year. Due to legal issues, he was denied a loan for his five tents and a homestay. But after managing to raise capital from friends and family, he was able to follow his dream.

Owing to the lockdown, he fired six staff workers in attempts to cut costs, but there are commercial expenses like electricity that haunt him.

He doesn’t think the October reopening would be any better.

Singh had also tried his best to hold on to his chef at half the salary until April end, but had to fire him due to uncertainty of the lockdown.

"“We have to do fresh hiring, which is another headache and importantly, the expenditures on sanitizers, masks, gloves, renovation that are additional burdens.” " - Surendra Singh

Similar is the story of Dr Goverdhan Singh Rathore, the President of the Ranthambore Association of Hotel Owners and son of Fateh Singh Rathore – the “Tiger Man” of India – who would have been debt-free had the pandemic not hit.

