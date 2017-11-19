Ranji Trophy: Wins for Bengal, Services in Amritsar

Bengal beat Punjab by a huge margin of an innings and 19 runs. Services on the other hand beat Chhattisgarh by a similar margin, being victorious by an innings and nine runs.

New Delhi: In action from the Ranji Trophy in Amritsar on Sunday, Bengal and Services registered wins. Bengal beat Punjab by a huge margin of an innings and 19 runs. Services on the other hand beat Chhattisgarh by a similar margin, being victorious by an innings and nine runs. But these were not the only games played.

In other matches, riding on brilliant tons from N Jagadeesan (101) and V. Yomahesh (103 not out) Tamil Nadu finished on 326 to secure a first innings lead against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

In a Group C match, pacer Shardul Thakur took five wickets to restrict Andhra Pradesh to 215 and helped Mumbai secure a healthy first innings lead of 307 runs in Ongole.

In Vadodara, Odisha’s Subhranshu Senapati (131) slammed a brilliant unbeaten century and helped his team to cross the 300-run mark. Odisha went to stumps at 316/5.

Coming back to the games in Amritsar, Ishan Porel’s five wicket haul helped Bengal to outplay Punjab, who scored 213 in their second innings. Diwesh Pathania scalped seven wickets to give Services their first win of the season. Hosts Chhattisgarh were bundled out for 133 on the penultimate day to lose the issue. (With IANS inputs)