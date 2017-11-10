Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha batsman Aditya survives head injury scare

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) Vidarbha middle-order batsman Aditya Sarwate survived a major head injury scare on Friday while batting against Bengal in a round five Group D Ranji Trophy game as a rising delivery struck his head forcing him to leave the field for some time.

Sarwate was batting on 60 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani when debutant Ishan Porel's delivery struck his helmet leaving the 27-year old concussed for a short while.

He left the field immediately but to everybody's relief came back after a while to score 89 off 93 balls before Porel got him out caught behind the wicket by India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Vidarbha posted 499 after Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary won the toss and elected to field first.

At stumps on Day 2, Bengal were 89/3 with skipper Tiwary batting on 36 and Koushik Ghosh batting on 1.

--IANS

dm/sam/dg