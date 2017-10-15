Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in driving seat against J&K

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Saurashtra bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja returned figures of 3/36 to put his side in the driving seat, leaving Jammu and Kashmir struggling at 103/4 and trailing by 521 runs at stumps on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Rajkot on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 428/4, Saurashtra rode on overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja's (201) brilliant double-century to declare at 624/7.

In another Group B clash, defending Champions Gujarat rode on lower-order batsman Chirag Gandhi's (91) brilliant batting to post 307/9 at stumps against Kerala.

Gujarat are now leading by 99 runs against the hosts at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad.

Meanwhile in Group A, Delhi rode on skipper Ishant Sharma's (3/12) disciplined bowling to take the upper hand against the Railways.

Railways who posted 58/5 at stumps, trailing by 389 runs at the Karnail Singh Stadium here.

Earlier in the day, Delhi were bowled out for 447 runs.

In the other Group A match between Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh, rain continued to play spoil sport, thus the second consecutive day of the match was called-off without a single ball being bowled at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderebad.

--IANS

