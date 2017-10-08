Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra defeat Haryana by an innings and 31 runs

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Saurashtra rode on disciplined bowling attack from medium pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Shaurya Sanandia to bundle Haryana to 140 runs, helping their side clinch victory by an innings and 31 runs on the Day 3 of Ranji Trophy cricket tournament at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak.

Unadkat (3/51) and Sanandia (2/18) picked up five wickets in unison to dismiss Haryana who resumed their day struggling on 93/6.

In other Group B match, Kerala off-spinner Jalaj Saxena clinched his second fifer to help his side bundle Jharkhand at 89 runs in the second innings to register victory by 9 wickets at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thanks to opener Arun Karthik (27 not out), Kerala chased down the 33-run target with ease.

Earlier, Kerala were dismissed for 259 runs after they resumed the day. Later, Saxena's (5/27) helped the south side bundle Jharkhand to low total.

In another match of the same group, Jammu and Kashmir have taken an upper hand against Rajastan, posting 432/6 at stumps, leading by 102 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In Group D match, Punjab rode on brilliant knocks from lower-order batsman Abhishek Gupta (129) and Abhishek Sharma (81) to post 484/6 at stumps on Day 3 against Himachal Pradesh, trailing by 245 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

In another match of the group, Goa posted 223/4 at stumps, to trail by 235 runs against Chhattisgarh at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

Meanwhile, Bengal posted 77/0 to lead by 270 runs against the Services at the Palam A Stadium here.

Earlier, the Services were bowled out for 359 runs, thanks to some excellent bowling from Aamir Gani (5/109).

In Group A, Assam posted 60/1 at stumps, trailing by 117 runs, after dismissing the hosts Delhi to 435/10 at the Feroz Shah Kotla here,

In another match of the group, left-arm spinner Avinash Yadav (4/26) starred for the Railways to bundle Uttar Pradesh to 72/10, to win the match by 21 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In the third match of the group, rain forced the abandonment of the second day's play between Hyderabad and Maharashtra at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad, after the first and second day's play was called off due to similar conditions.

In another Group C tie at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu have started their second inning well posting 112/2 against Andhra Pradesh.

In the third day's play of a Group C match, Tripura have posted 6/0 against Odisha in the rain-marred match at the Vikas Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar.

--IANS

sam/pur/vd