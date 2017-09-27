Ranji Trophy: Ravichandran Ashwin May Play Opener for Tamil Nadu

Currently, Ashwin is in England as he is representing Worcestershire in county cricket and the 31-year-old is expected to be back in the city by October 1.

New Delhi: India’s ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin may turn up for Tamil Nadu’s first match of the Ranji Trophy season, to be played against Andhra at Chepauk from October 6.

Meanwhile, if Ashwin doesn’t get picked up by the selectors for the three-match T20I series against Australia starting October 7, then the all-rounder is very likely to play for Tamil Nadu in the season opener as India vs New Zealand ODI series commences from October 22.

If Ashwin plays, then it will be a big boost for Tamil Nadu

Cricbuzz quoted top Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official saying that if Ashwin is available then they “are hopeful” of him turning out for the state. “We are hopeful that he would play if he is available. He did play in the inaugural TNPL in 2016 immediately upon arriving from the West Indies tour. If he plays, then it will be a big boost for TN,” said the official.

Also, during the 2015-2016 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tamil Nadu was led by Ashwin, who has played 90 first-class games and 160 List A matches. Meanwhile, Ashwin is keeping his good form alive as he picked up a five-for in his maiden county match and on Monday he had scored 82 against Durham.