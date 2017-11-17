Ranji Trophy: Nischal, Agrawal hand Karnataka solid start

Kanpur, Nov 17 (IANS) Karnataka rode on brilliant half-century knocks from batsmen Mayank Agarwal (90) and Dega Nischal (90 not out) to post 327/3 against Uttar Pradesh on Day 1 of the sixth round at the Ranji Trophy.

Later, coming in to bat, middle-order batsmen Karun Nair (62) and Manish Pandey (63) too played important knocks in the Group A contest at the Green Park here.

Meanwhile, in the same group, Delhi middle-order batsmen Nitish Rana (110) and Rishabh Pant (99) played brilliantly to help their side post 260/4 against Maharashtra at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi.

In Group B, Gujarat medium-pacer dominated with the ball to retun figures of 8/40, helping his side bundle Rajasthan to 153 runs at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Later, coming in to bat, Gujarat posted 90/1.

In another match from the group, Saurashtra rode on bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (6/112) to dismiss Kerala to 225 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later, resuming play, Saurashtra posted 37/0 at stumps.

In Group C, Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw (114) and middle-order batsman Siddhesh Lad (86) batted brilliantly to help their side post 248/6 against Andhra at the CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole.

In Group D, Bengal bowlers Pradipta Pramanik (3/41) and Boddupalli Amit (3/31) bagged three-wicket each to dismiss Punjab to 147 runs at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground in Amritsar.

Later, Bengal looked in control posting 76/0 to trail by 71 runs in the first innings.

--IANS

