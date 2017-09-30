Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Play First Round This Season

Meanwhile, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay will be part of their respective sides for the first round of the matches of the Ranji Trophy as well.

New Delhi: The Ranji Trophy 2017-18 is all set to begin from October 06. This season some of the current team India members are expected to take part in the premier domestic competition as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia, have confirmed their availability to respective Ranji sides. However, if the duo is selected for the three-match T20I series against Australia beginning on October 07, then they won’t take part in the Ranji Trophy.

Reflecting on the same, Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that Jadeja was scheduled to join the squad on September 30, while captain Pujara was likely to return to home by the end of the month after finishing his county commitments with Nottinghamshire.

Pujara has had a lukewarm season, notching up a total of 333 runs from 12 innings at an average of 27.75 so far, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Jadeja, on the other hand, made his last competitive outing during the Test series against Sri Lanka, while Vijay had endured a fairly lengthy layoff after undergoing a surgery for a wrist injury he sustained during the India vs Australia match in March.

Vijay made a low-key in the Tamil Nadu Premier League before he played for India Green in the Duleep Trophy scalping five wickets and scoring just 17 runs.

Meanwhile, Ashwin played a pivotal role in securing the Division Two title for Worcestershire.

(With ANI inputs)