Ranji Trophy 2017/18: Mohammed Shami, Ashok Dinda Bowl With Nine Slips During Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Match

After Bengal declared their first innings on 529/7, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 110 and 259 in their first and second innings respectively.

New Delhi: Bengal pacers Mohammed Shami and Ashok Dinda operated with nine slips during the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh and the picture has now gone viral. Nine slips is something rare in contemporary cricket with more and more batting friendly pitches being produced. Thus, the picture of nine slips has caught eye of cricket fans.

Bengal opted for this amazing fielding placement during Chhattisgarh’s second innings. Except for the bowler and wicketkeeper all the remaining players were standing in the extended slip cordon.

Bengal’s domination was visible by such a fielding placement. Manoj Tiwary-led side defeated Chhattisgarh by an innings and 160 runs.

During Chhattisgarh’s first innings Dinda returned figures of 7/21 while Shami chipped in with two wickets. In second innings, it was Shami’s bowling that proved destructive for Chhattisgarh as the pacer picked 6/61 while Dinda scalped three wickets.

Following this win Bengal are on top of Group D with ten points while Chhattisgarh are at fourth position.