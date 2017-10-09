Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live Cricket Score Day 4

New Delhi: On day three Kerala Saurashtra and Railways registered wins in the round one of Ranji Trophy. Railways defeated Uttar Pradesh by 21 runs, Kerala beat Jharkhand by nine wickets and Saurashtra won by an innings and 31 runs. On day four, teams like Delhi, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will press for victory.

In response to Delhi’s 435, Assam were bowled out for 258 in their first innings and thus, follow-on was enforced. Following-on Assam were 60/3 in their second innings and trail by 117 runs.

Bengal lead by 270 runs against Services and it looks like they will declare on an overnight score of 77/0 and go for victory. Meanwhile, Goa trial by 235 runs against Chhattisgarh.

Punjab have replied solidly to Himachal Pradesh’s 729/8 dec. and at the end of day three were 484/6, wth Abhishek Gupta and Abhishek Sharma batting on 129 and 81 respectively. Punjab now trails by 245 runs.

After Madhya Pradesh’s 551, Baroda were bowled out for 302 and were asked to follow-on. They lost one wicket in their second innings on day three and at stumps were 41/1. Baroda trail by 208 runs as they resume day four with a mountain to climb.

In other matches, Tamil Nadu trail by 21 runs against Andhra after they were asked to follow-on. Jammu and Kashmir have taken a lead of 102 runs against hosts Rajasthan.