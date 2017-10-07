Ranji Trophy 2017-18 LIVE Cricket Score, Day 2

New Delhi: It is day two of Ranji Trophy round one action. Total nine matches are going on in the first round and on the opening day we witnessed mixed contests with both batsmen and bowlers dominating the proceedings. Like the first day, we will provide you updates of all the matches.

Assam will resume from 224/7 against Delhi. Sarupam Purkayastha is unbeaten on 57 and will look to take his team to a decent first innings total. Delhi, on the other hand, will be hoping that Ishant Sharma finishes off the tail quickly. The pacer has scalped three wickets so far.

In another encounter, thanks to Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 114 Bengal ended day one in a good position at 341/3 against Services.

Meanwhile, it was a run feast in Dharamsala as hosts Himachal Pradesh posted huge 459/2 against Punjab. PS Chopra smashed unbeaten 271 on day one and will be looking to go past the 300-run mark.

In other matches, Chhattisgarh will resume on 189/5 against Goa, Madhya Pradesh will start day two on 268/5 against Baroda, Saurashtra 271/7 against Haryana, Rajasthan 249/4 against Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand 200/9 against Kerala.

Tamil Nadu was the only team bowled out on the opening day. They were bundled out for 176 and at the close of play, Andhra Pradesh had put eight runs on board without losing any wicket.