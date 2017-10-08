Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live Cricket Score Day 3

New Delhi: Prashant Chopra’s maiden triple ton was the highlight of day two of the Ranji Trophy first round as Himachal Pradesh posted mammoth 729/8 dec. against Punjab. Also on day two Gautam Gambhir completed his 40 tons in first-class cricket as Delhi are up against Assam.

Gautam Gambhir Completes 40 Tons in First-class Cricket More

Today, on day three, the action moves into the crucial phase with teams looking dominate. Delhi have taken a lead of 11 runs over Assam and will be looking to extend it.

After Bengal declared on 552, Services responded with 103/1. Goa will resume from 28/0 in response to Chattisgarh’s 458.

Baroda at the close of play on day two were 36/2 in response to Madhya Pradesh’s 551. Andhra have taken a lead of 55 runs against Tamil Nadu and will be looking to extend it.

Prashant Chopra hits Ranji Trophy Triple Century on Birthday While Playing for Himachal Pradesh Against Punjab More

Meanwhile, Haryana were bowled out for 107 after Saurashtra’s 278 and are in trouble in the second innings as well with 93/6 on board, effectively they are 78.

Jammu and Kashmir are in decent position against Rajasthan and trail by 180 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Kerala, on the other hand, gained a lead of 48 runs on day two against Jharkhand.