Rani Mukerji's Hichki crosses 100 crore mark in China

Rani Mukerji's latest stint 'Hichki' is doing wonders in China as the film has raked in a whopping Rs 100 cr at the country's box-office. The film has managed to achieve this feat in just two weeks of its release. In a tweet, film critic Taran Adarsh said, "#Hichki springs a BIG SURPRISE in #China... Crosses Rs 100 cr... The growth during weekends and strong trending on weekdays has helped put up a healthy total... Total till 25 Oct 2018: USD 13.94 mn [Rs 102.09 cr]... Power of good content!" 'Hichki' depicts the life of a common girl, played by the 'Mardani' star, who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette Syndrome that forces people who to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily. She faces discrimination from the society that believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of her will and determination. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23.