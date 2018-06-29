Rani to lead Team India at Women's Hockey World Cup

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Experienced forward Rani will lead the 18-member Indian Hockey Team at the upcoming Hockey Womens World Cup, slated to begin on July 21 in London, Hockey India (HI) announced on Friday.

Goalkeeper Savita will shoulder the responsibility of Vice Captain of the side which has been placed in Pool B along with hosts and World No.2 England, World No.7 USA and World No. 16 Ireland.

Another goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu makes a comeback to the team after having been rested for the Spain tour.

India's defence will consist of Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur and youngster Reena Khokhar, who makes a comeback into the team. In the midfield, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Nikki Pradhan will hold fort.

India's Captain Rani returned to the team during their Spain Tour and will again be leading her team's forward-line. The ace-striker will be linking up with the experienced Vandana Katariya while Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Udita will also provide them support in attack.

Commenting on the team selection, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said: "It was not an easy decision to select the 18-member team as all the core probables have worked really hard in the National Camp."

"However, we feel that this 18-member team will be the best mixture to be successful at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018," Marijne added.

The Indian eves will kick-off ttheir campaign against England on July 21.Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers- 1. Savita (Vice-Captain), 2. Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders- 3. Sunita Lakra, 4.Deep Grace Ekka, 5. Deepika, 6. Gurjit Kaur, 7. Reena Khokhar

Midfielders- 8. Namita Toppo, 9. Lilima Minz, 10. Monika, 11. Neha Goyal, 12. Navjot Kaur,

13. Nikki Pradhan

Forwards- 14. Rani (Captain), 15. Vandana Katariya, 16. Navneet Kaur, 17. Lalremsiami, 18. Udita

