'Rang Ghar' imbibes tourists for its historical significance

Known as the oldest Amphitheatre in the whole of Asia holding a name of utmost significance in the history of India, the famous Rang Ghar in the Sivasagar district of Upper Assam has been attracting tourists since its inception. It is a double storeyed structure from the historical treasures of Asom (Assam) and was built by Ahom King, Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th Century. Lesser known to people, Rang Ghar was built for the purpose of entertainment and amusement. It was during the ahom dynasty that the 10 meters high royal pavilion was basically constructed to watch games like buffalo fight, bull fight, various cultural programmes etc especially organized during the Rongali bihu festival. However, 3 km away from the Sivasagar town situated by the side of the Assam Trunk road, Rang Ghar has been attracting tourists every year from all across the globe because of its historical significance.