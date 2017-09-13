Ranchi, Pune to host postponed PKL matches of Mumbai leg

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The two Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches postponed during the Mumbai leg due to heavy rain last month will now be held during the Ranchi and Pune legs of the tournament respectively, the organisers announced here on Wednesday.

According to the new schedule, the match between Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddha will now take place on September 20 at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi.

The other match between U Mumba and Gujarat FortuneGiants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on October 17.

Both the matches will precede the earlier scheduled matches on the same day. The decision has been made in consultation with the franchises, Marshal Sports, Star India, AKFI and other key stakeholders.

After successful completion of the six legs, the tournament is currently being played at Sonepat in Haryana.

