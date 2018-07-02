Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' mints Rs 120.06 crore on first weekend

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju', which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, earned a whopping Rs 120.06 crore on the opening weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter," #Sanju sets the BO on ??????... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ? 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ? ?? cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ? 120.06 cr. India biz." The film crushed the opening weekend records of 'Padmavaat' ( Rs 114 crore), 'Race 3' (Rs 106.47 crore), 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 73.10) and 'Raid' (Rs 41.01 crore). Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.