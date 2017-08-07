Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys A Game Of Football With His Friends -View Pics

That Ranbir Kapoor loves football is no secret. He is often seen roaming around the world, attending football matches as a fan. He is often seen taking time off his busy schedule to play his favourite sport. Additionally, he owns Mumbai City FC in the Indian Soccer League (ISL). Yesterday, ie August 6, the Jagga Jasoos actor was seen in Bandra ahead of a football match. In fact, the actor has been spotted several times playing the sport in Bandra before this. Apart from him, Guest in London actor Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea and Raj Kundra were also spotted this time. While all of them were seen getting out of their cars, the Raaz actor was noticed on his cycle.

Ranbir’s love for football dates back to his school days. In an interview with a leading online news portal, Ranbir had said that football was a way for him to vent out his frustrations and was a real morale booster. “I was not a bright student academically. Football was the only good thing that made me feel good about myself,” he confessed. He also hopes that the sport gains more popularity in India, particularly now with the ISL and the Indian team doing well. (ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Beefed Up Bod Is Not For Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic, But For Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon, Reveals His Trainer)

