Rana Daggubati appointed brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) "Baahubali" star Rana Daggubati on Wednesday was appointed the brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers team in the second edition of Premiere Futsal which kicks-off in Mumbai on September 15.

In a statement, it was also announced that Rana is the co-owner of the team.

Deco, the former Barcelona and Chelsea star, has been named as the marquee player for Telugu Tigers.

Rana is confident the team will rock in this year's competition.

"It has been a matter of great pride and honour to be associated with Telugu Tigers in Premier Futsal. I am sure with Deco as a marquee player in the team; the Telugu Tigers will rock this year. I am also sure that my fans will come in large numbers to support my team in Premier Futsal across every centre," Rana said in the statement.

On being signed as the team's marquee player, Deco said: "I am really excited to have got an opportunity to travel to India and play in Premier Futsal. Unfortunately, I could not play last year in the inaugural edition due to injury but this year I am excited and looking forward for the experience."

In Mumbai, the first round of matches will be played till September 17. The next round of matches will be played in Bengaluru from September 19. The semi-finals and final will be held in Dubai from September 26 to October 1.

The inaugural edition of Premier Futsal was played in 2016, and it was won by Mumbai 5s.

--IANS

hp/vd

A