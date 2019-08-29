They ran economy with two digits inflation: FM Sitharaman replies on Congress' unfit govt remark

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Congress party over their 'this is unfit government' remark. Lambasting at Congress, she said that the party ran an economy with double digit inflation through 10 years that they were in power. "They couldn't control prices, they led country in corruption, so to talk about fit and unfit is not for them," she added. In a bid to undermine the 'Fit India' movement which was launched on Thursday by Prime Minister Modi, the Congress has launched a Twitter campaign, 'Unfit govt, unfit economy'. In a series of tweets posted by the Party's official campaign, Congress mocked at the Indian economy's current state.