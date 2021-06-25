Ramesh Pokhriyal to address queries about CBSE evaluation criteria today: When and where to watch

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be going live today on Friday, 25 June to address students and answer their queries about the CBSE board exams.

The minister tweeted on the evening of Thursday that he will be going live at 4 pm on 25 June to discuss the concerns and queries of students related to the evaluation criteria proposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Pokhriyal has requested people to share any doubts and queries through Facebook or Twitter by afternoon.

I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th pic.twitter.com/SIkXitnIRl " Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2021

When to watch?

Pokhriyal's live address can be watched at 4 pm on 25 June.

Where to watch?

The minister is going to go live on all the three major social media platforms namely, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Students can visit the official page of the minister at 4 pm to watch the live on these platforms.

On 23 June Pokhriyal, who has recently received treatment for COVID-19, tweeted thanking students for their best wishes. He said that there are several students who have raised doubts about the evaluation process but he could not respond to them earlier as he was being treated at the hospital.

CBSE cancelled the class 12 board examination on 1 June after previously cancelling class 10 exam, It later created an alternative evaluation criteria to prepare the results for this class. The CBSE results are expected to be announced in July.

Pokhriyal may also talk about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), reports said. While the JEE Main sessions have been postponed, NEET is scheduled to be conducted on 1 August, however the application process has not started yet.

The publication quotes sources and mentions NEET 2021 is now expected to be held in September.

